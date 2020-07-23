COVID-19 testing July 30 at National Guard armory

Monroe County Health Department and Monroe County Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard and the city of Tomah to host a community drive-through COVID-19 testing site Thursday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tomah National Guard Armory, 520 Mill St.
This testing site is open to anyone five years and older experiencing any of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fever, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of smell/taste, fatigue, nausea, diarrhea or vomiting.
Testing will be done with a nasal swab.
The tests are available to both county and non-county residents. Lines may become long, and attendees are required to remain in their vehicles. No antibody testing will be completed.
Individuals can pre-register or register in their cars while they wait by visiting register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Each person must register individually, but people can use the same e-mail address to register other family members. People will be emailed one QR code for every person registered and are asked to have their QR code ready when testing begins.
Those who don't register can still get tested. They'll be asked their name, birthday, address, phone number, race, ethnicity and gender. By asking for race, ethnicity and gender the health department can better identify possible disparities. Spanish interpreters will be available. No identification is required.
Additional guidance, including a traffic entry point map, will be added as it becomes available. Additional information will be on the health department's Facebook page and or at healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19.
Case count
The number of cases in Monroe County has reached 160. Two cases — a male 15-19 with mild symptoms and a male in his 20s with moderate symptoms were reported Tuesday. On Wednesday, the county reported a female in her 30s with moderate symptoms and a female in her 50s with mild symptoms.
Through Wednesday afternoon, the county has 25 active cases, one current hospitalization, 134 recoveries and one death.
The health department still characterizes the county at a "high risk" for COVID-19, one step below the highest risk category of "severe."
