COVID-19 testing July 30 at National Guard armory

Monroe County Health Department and Monroe County Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard and the city of Tomah to host a community drive-through COVID-19 testing site Thursday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tomah National Guard Armory, 520 Mill St.

This testing site is open to anyone five years and older experiencing any of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fever, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of smell/taste, fatigue, nausea, diarrhea or vomiting.

Testing will be done with a nasal swab.

The tests are available to both county and non-county residents. Lines may become long, and attendees are required to remain in their vehicles. No antibody testing will be completed.

Individuals can pre-register or register in their cars while they wait by visiting register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Each person must register individually, but people can use the same e-mail address to register other family members. People will be emailed one QR code for every person registered and are asked to have their QR code ready when testing begins.