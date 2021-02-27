covid print graphic data (copy) (copy)

LA CROSSE COUNTY
Total cases: 12,211 (+19)
Total deaths: 78
Active: 189
Recovered: 11,944
Vaccinated: 35,426 doses
Total tests: 65,091
STATE
Total cases: 563,496 (+689)
Total deaths: 6,412 (+13)
Vaccinated: 1,362,604 doses
U.S.
Total cases: 28,285,544
Total deaths: 508,949
Vaccinated: 72.8 million doses
Emily Pyrek
Community health reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.
