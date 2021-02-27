covid print graphic data (copy) (copy)

 Skip to main content
LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,211 (+19)

Total deaths: 78

Active: 189

Recovered: 11,944

Vaccinated: 35,426 doses

Total tests: 65,091

STATE

Total cases: 563,496 (+689)

Total deaths: 6,412 (+13)

Vaccinated: 1,362,604 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 28,285,544

Total deaths: 508,949

Vaccinated: 72.8 million doses

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

