The Osseo Merchants and the Tilden Tigers have been the class of the Chippewa River Baseball League for the last several seasons.

Saturday afternoon they once again showed why as the Merchants outlasted the Tigers 2-1 for the league championship at Casper Park.

Luke Eide and Scott Hovell teamed up to allow one earned run across seven innings on the mound for the Merchants, who won their first league title since 2019. Tanner Halverson and Justin Ignarski were strong in opposition for the Tigers, allowing two runs.

Eide earned game Most Valuable Player honors after allowing one run in 7.1 innings with five strikeouts.

“That was a heck of a game," Osseo manager Aaron Hagberg said. "Everybody’s number one pitcher was on the mound and Luke kept them off balance long enough to hold them off.”

A veteran of more than 300 innings in league play, Eide and the Merchants overcame a first-inning run by the Tigers to notch solo tallies in the second and sixth innings.

“He had all four pitches going today," Tilden manager Ryan Baier said of Eide. "He had his best stuff I’d say.”

The Merchants took the lead in the sixth, scoring on an error in right field on a missed catch. But right fielder Adam LaRock recovered to throw out an Osseo baserunner at the plate to keep the deficit at one.

Tilden's best chance to score came in the eighth, putting two of the first three runners on and chasing Eide from the game. Jordan Steinmetz's groundout moved the runners to second and third before the Tigers tried to take a run on a passed ball but Osseo catcher Todd Wienkes just put the tag on LaRock before he could stretch to the plate to thwart the threat.

Ignarski pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth with LaRock making a leaping catch at second base to keep the deficit at one before Hovell set the Tigers down in order to close out Osseo's fifth league championship and first since the Merchants won four in a row from 2016-19.

Tilden beat Osseo 12-5 in last year's title game and the Tigers won both regular season matches by sores of 20-8 and 13-8.

“The past couple years it’s been us and Tilden," Eide said. "Tilden’s a very good team. It’s fun playing them. You know you’re going to get their best (and) they’re going to get our best. It’s a pretty deep league. Every game is a grind-it-out game.”

Tanner Marsh was 2-for-3 with a run-scoring single in the second for the Merchants while Ryan Freitag added two singles out of the leadoff spot.

Halverson went eight innings for Tilden, allowing two runs (one earned) to go with six strikeouts. Steinmetz, Cole Zwiefelhofer, Nolan Baier and Ben Steinmetz had one single each with Zwiefelhofer driving in Tilden's lone run in the first.

Osseo's win denies Tilden's bid for a three-peat and moves the Merchants into a tie with Augusta for the fifth-most league championships in history.

Osseo, Tilden join seven other teams that will be in action in the upcoming Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament, beginning next weekend. Both the Merchants and Tigers will play in a regional hosted in Augusta, but will not face each other.