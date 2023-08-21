The Bloomer boys and girls cross country teams enter this fall with plenty of talent ready to battle for Cloverbelt Conference championships and more.

The Blackhawk boys won the conference championship a season ago, and third-year Bloomer coach Carla Favilla believes her teams can threaten for a clean sweep.

Bloomer brings back its top four scorers from last year’s Cloverbelt title team with seniors Anders Michaelsen and Lucas Anderson and sophomores Seth Rogge and Zechariah Anderson. Michaelsen and Anderson have qualified for the state cross country meet individually, and both made it to the state track and field meet in the spring. Rogge and Zechariah Anderson were both sectional track and field qualifiers this past spring.

The girls team returns a pair of veteran runners with Alena Otto and Liona Rufledt. Those two will be joined by freshmen Ciara, Briella and Aliya Hartman. Ciara and Aliya each ran in the 1,500-meter run in the AAU Junior Olympic Games recently in Des Moines, Iowa, while sister Briella was an AAU Region 14 Qualifier in the 400 and 1,500.

“We have an extremely strong group of runners on both the boys and girls sides,” Favilla said. “We have multiple state and sectional qualifiers as well as new incoming freshmen to make a large impact. We are anticipating very fun and exciting season.”

Bloomer is scheduled to open the season Thursday in River Falls before returning to action Aug. 31 in Spooner. The Blackhawks host one home meet this year, an invitational right after Labor Day on Sept. 5 at Three Lakes Ski Trail in Bloomer.

Cadott stocked with returning talent

The Hornets will have familiar faces in the boys and girls lineup this fall.

Sage Handrick, Irwin Weir and Sabyn Will return to anchor the boys team while Jaycee Stephens, Iszy Sonnnetag and Josie Roth are back to the lead the girls squad. Sonnentag earned first team all-conference honors last fall and this past spring won a Division 3 state title in the 400-meter dash.

The boys team will also be joined by incoming freshmen Kaden Roen and Beau Steinke to add depth to the lineup and both teams aim to remain competitive in the Cloverbelt Conference.

Cadott opens the season Aug. 29 in Bruce and hosts one home invite during the regular season on Sept. 19 at Whispering Pines Golf Course. The Hornets also host Division 3 sectionals at the same site on Oct. 21.

Stanley-Boyd led by trio

The Orioles have three runners who should be in contention for strong finishes in the Cloverbelt boys race.

Seniors Breckin Burzynski, Lucas Walker and Zachary Haas should each find themselves in the battle for place near the front this fall for ninth-year coach Nick Mahr.

Burzynski and Haas were Stanley-Boyd’s top boys runners a season ago, finishing 13th and 17th, respectively, at the Cloverbelt Conference meet. Haas and Burzynski went on to take eighth and ninth, respectively, at Division 3 sectionals, just outside advancing to state.

Walker advanced to the Division 2 state track and field championships in the spring, finishing 15th in the 800.

Stanley-Boyd is scheduled to open the season at Loyal on Aug. 29 and hosts an invitational at Stanley-Boyd High School on Sept. 7.

New Auburn boys lineup nearly intact

The Trojans boys return four varsity letterwinners from a season ago and will add another runner to the mix for first-year coach Justice Plummer.

Easton Rust, Oliver Cody, Brodie Traaseth and Aiden Ringer all logged plenty of course time for New Auburn a season ago and will do so again this fall. Jayce Ringer ran for New Auburn’s junior high program last year and will leap into the varsity mix after a competitive career in middle school.

Plummer believes his team can break their own personal best marks throughout the regular season with some being in contention to battle for all-conference accolades by the end of the regular season.

New Auburn is scheduled to start the season on Thursday in Grantsburg.

Lake Holcombe eager to grow

The Chieftains do not have a large team in numbers, but the runners they have are eager to improve.

Alex Dixon and Emma Wright return for sophomores seasons to lead the boys and girls teams, respectively. Both runners are the captains of their respective teams while Logan Joedike joins the team.

With a young group and more runners in middle school, Lake Holcombe is looking to improve and build for the years to come.

Lake Holcombe starts the season on Aug. 29 in Bruce.

