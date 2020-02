An Ash Wednesday Event entitled "Cross-Examined" will be offered by New Image Women's Ministry at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26,

The program will feature music, an inspirational message, a dramatic sketch and a salad luncheon.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The program will be held at Christ Is Lord Church, 1269 County Road PH, Onalaska WI.

Child care is available. A freewill offering will be collected.

For more information, call Kristi Nelson at 790-4053.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0