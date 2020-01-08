Crowded ballot for Tomah School Board

It will be a crowded race for Tomah School Board this spring.

Eight candidates filed declaration of candidacy papers prior to the Tuesday, Jan. 7 deadline. The race drew considerable interest after all three incumbents − Jerry Fushianes, Nancy McCoy and John McMullen − announced they wouldn't seek re-election.

The eight candidates are Kirk Arity, Susan Bloom, Mike Gnewikow, Wayne Kling, Mitchell Koel, Rick Murray, Spencer Stephens and Richard Taylor. They will run in the Feb. 18 with the top six advancing to the April 7 general election.

School board members serve three-year terms.

In races involving the city of Tomah, Remy Gomez was the final puzzle piece to fall into place. He had taken out papers to run for both mayor and the Eighth District Tomah City Council seat but submitted papers only for mayor.

Gomez joins a race that includes one-term incumbent Mike Murray, former mayor Nellie Pater and first-time candidate Brett Larkin. A primary will shrink the field to two for the general election.

With Gomez out of the Eighth District picture, incumbent Susan Holme and challenger Dean Peterson will advance directly to the general election.