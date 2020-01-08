Crowded ballot for Tomah School Board

It will be a crowded race for Tomah School Board this spring.
Eight candidates filed declaration of candidacy papers prior to the Tuesday, Jan. 7 deadline. The race drew considerable interest after all three incumbents − Jerry Fushianes, Nancy McCoy and John McMullen − announced they wouldn't seek re-election.
The eight candidates are Kirk Arity, Susan Bloom, Mike Gnewikow, Wayne Kling, Mitchell Koel, Rick Murray, Spencer Stephens and Richard Taylor. They will run in the Feb. 18 with the top six advancing to the April 7 general election.
School board members serve three-year terms.
In races involving the city of Tomah, Remy Gomez was the final puzzle piece to fall into place. He had taken out papers to run for both mayor and the Eighth District Tomah City Council seat but submitted papers only for mayor.
Gomez joins a race that includes one-term incumbent Mike Murray, former mayor Nellie Pater and first-time candidate Brett Larkin. A primary will shrink the field to two for the general election.
With Gomez out of the Eighth District picture, incumbent Susan Holme and challenger Dean Peterson will advance directly to the general election.
Three other city council members − Richard Yarrington (Second District), Shawn Zabinsky (Fourth District) and Lamont Kiefer (Sixth District) − are running for re-election unopposed.
Also running unopposed is long-time municipal court judge Tom Flock.
County board
Peterson, who serves on the Monroe County Board of Supervisors, isn't seeking a new term on the board. He didn't file a declaration of non-candidacy in the 13th District, which extends the filing deadline in that district only by three days. Kling was the sole candidate who had filed by Jan. 7.
The 12th District, which is being vacated by county board chair Pete Peterson, doesn't have a candidate and will be determined by write-in if any candidates step forward.
Just four districts feature more than one candidate. Incumbent Alan McCoy is being challenged by Stephen H. Klein in the First District, while incumbent Douglas Path is running against challenger Ron Luethe in the Ninth District.
In the 15th District, James Schroeder isn't seeking re-election. Ronald Rader and Jen Schmitz are running to fill the seat.
Incumbent Mary J. Cook has drawn a challenge from Craig Buswell in the 16th District.
Eight incumbents are running unopposed. They are David Pierce (Second District), Nodji Van Wychen (Third District), Cedric Schnitzler (Fourth District), Wally Habhegger (Fifth District), Mary A. Von Ruden (Seventh District), Mark Halverson (Eighth District), Rodney Sherwood (10th District) and Sharon M. Folcey (14th District).
Two candidates are running unopposed to fill vacant seats. Tony E. Wissestad is running in the Sixth District to replace Gregg Vinslauski, and Adam Balz is running in the 11th District to succeed Paul Steele.
Supervisors serve two-year terms.
Polls will be open statewide for the Feb. 18 primary, which features a state Supreme Court race that will have three candidates on the ballot.
