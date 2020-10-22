Cuban Refugee story recounted during Hispanic Heritage Month at Fort McCoy

To accommodate the thousands of refugees, Fort McCoy was named among five refugee processing centers in the U.S. And from the time the boatlift began to when the first refugees would arrive, officials had a short time to get ready.

Roll read some quotes about how Fort McCoy and other government officials had to quickly prepare part of the post’s cantonment area to receive the refugees in the 400 to 700 blocks. The effort included building fences and installing concertina wire around buildings holding the refugees. It also required the hiring of hundreds of people to support the Cuban Refugee Program.

During those months of the program on post, the installation and local communities dealt with many escapees of the program. The escapees would be caught in communities surrounding the post, including in Tomah, Sparta, Angelo and Tunnel City.

Roll said as the program progressed at Fort McCoy, it was littered with problems. He cited one case where two Cuban teenagers made their way to the county courthouse in Sparta, and they spoke with a judge about their treatment. That meeting led to an investigation ordered by the Wisconsin governor, which verified the claims by the teens and began the process for better treatment. The exact nature of the conditions weren’t provided in the presentation.