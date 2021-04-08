Cubs break out of slump, slip by reeling Pirates 4-2

Javy Baez hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning, and the Chicago Cubs’ struggling offense came to life in a 4-2 over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo also homered as the Cubs pounded out a season-high 11 hits against Tyler Anderson (0-2) and four relievers. Baez, Rizzo, Bryant and Jake Marisnick had two hits each for Chicago, which raised its major-league worst team batting average from .143 to .157.

Jake Arrieta (2-0) survived a sometimes wobbly six innings to improve to 14-6 against the Pirates. Arrieta allowed two runs, seven hits and three walks and four strikeouts. Craig Kimbrel recorded the five outs for his second save.

Adam Frazier and Gregory Polanco had two hits each for the Pirates but couldn’t stop Pittsburgh from dropping its sixth straight.

The Pirates welcomed 7,784 fans back to PNC Park, though the team is in a far different place than it was when it ended the 2019 regular season with a 3-1 loss to Cincinnati just hours after firing then-manager Clint Hurdle.

Pittsburgh is in the midst of an organizational-wide overhaul, one focused more on the future than the present. A year after finishing with the worst record in the majors, the Pirates are off to another sluggish start under second-year manager Derek Shelton.