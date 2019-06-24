Police arrested one man after discovering about 10 grams of meth in his possession and issued citations to another man while investigating a traffic accident on the 1000 block of Jackson Street, authorities said.
Curtis G. Huwald, 36, Sparta, was charged June 24 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping, hit and run (attended vehicle) and operating motor vehicle while revoked, according to the criminal complaint.
Anthony P. Steinhoff, 36, Sparta, was charged June 24 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping, according to the criminal complaint.
