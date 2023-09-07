“We want our loyal customers and new customers to enjoy the indulgence of free coffee not just in celebration of one day, but for an entire month,” says Joe Thornton, president of Scooter’s Coffee. “Serving amazing, high-quality coffee is at our core at Scooter’s Coffee. We take pride in sharing our farm-to-cup coffee, roasted with only the finest 100% Arabica beans sourced directly from our farmer partners and served daily with a smile from friendly baristas. We enjoy celebrating National Coffee Day throughout September to savor all the good that coffee brings to our day.”