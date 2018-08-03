Dairyland Power Cooperative is advising area residents to be alert to a reported credit card scam, using Dairyland’s business identity. The report indicates that “spoofing” is used to fraudulently display Dairyland Power Cooperative on the Caller ID, so that it appears to be a legitimate business call. In fact, the caller is a conducting a credit card or “Medicare” scam, requesting personal finance information.
Dairyland is a wholesale power provider, supplying the energy needs of 24 member distribution cooperatives in the Upper Midwest. Dairyland would never call an area resident requesting financial or identity information for any reason. If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Dairyland, please disconnect immediately.
