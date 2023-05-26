Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dalton Buros and Sydney Burckhardt are the Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for April.

Buros' senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include graphic communications, drawing, yearbook, weightlifting, English IV, Youth Teaching Youth Exploring Tech, chemistry and AP environmental science.

His school activities are playing hockey and tennis. His community activity is flying airplanes.

Buros enjoys hanging out with friends in his spare time.

He plans on attending the University of North Dakota for a major in commercial aviation.

Buros' parents are Kyle Buros and Erica Buros.

Burckhardt's classes this school year include AP statistics, medical terminology, advanced art, foods and nutrition, family living, English IV, and Anatomy and Physiology II.

In school she played volleyball and is a member of the Visual Arts Club and the National Honor Society.

Burckhardt has been dancing for 14 years and completed her CNA last year through Western Technical College.

Her hobbies are dance, work, having fun with friends and taking her dogs for walks.

Burckhardt plans on attending Edgewood College in Madison to pursue a degree in nursing.

She is the daughter of Sean and Maryann Burckhardt.