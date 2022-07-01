Dalvin Tomlinson reunites with former Alabama assistant

The Minnesota Vikings replaced coach Mike Zimmer with Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell this offseason. When O’Connell assembled his coaching staff, his selections brought together Dalvin Tomlinson and Chris Rumph again.

The Vikings’ defensive-line coach, Rumph held that position at Alabama from 2011 through 2013. Rumph’s final two seasons with the Crimson Tide were Tomlinson’s first two seasons at Alabama.

“Coach Rumph, that’s my guy,” Tomlinson said during Minnesota’s offseason program. “I felt like we were back to freshman, sophomore year at Alabama. A lot of jokes reminiscing on good old times back then.”

The Vikings are switching from their primarily 4-3 defense used during Tomlinson’s first season with the Vikings to a basic 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

“It’s been great working with both guys,” Tomlinson said about his defensive coaches on Monday during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Jim Rome Show.” “And with the 3-4 defense, it feels kind of like I’m back at Alabama, Tuscaloosa a little bit, playing the defensive end a little bit like I used to. Reconnecting with coach Rumph has been great, you know? Bringing back old memories at Alabama like conditioning tests and stuff like that.

“It’s been great so far. Super-excited for this defense. I feel like the sky’s the limit because we have so much talent across the board.”

Among the NFL’s 32 teams last season, the Minnesota defense ranked 24th in points allowed, 30th in yards allowed, 28th in passing yards allowed and 26th in rushing yards allowed.

This offseason, the Vikings added defensive lineman Harrison Phillips and linebackers Jordan Hicks and Za’Darius Smith in free agency and Georgia safety Lewis Cine and Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. with their first two draft picks.

Smith is an alumnus of Greenville High School.

“That guy brings a lot to the defense, especially in the pass rush,” Tomlinson said. “He’s also good at the setting the edge, which we also needed. Across the board, he’s bringing the full package.”

A back injury limited Smith to one regular-season game and one playoff contest for Green Bay last season, but he rang up 26 sacks and 60 quarterback hits across the previous two seasons for the Packers.

Tomlinson has 10.5 sacks in his five NFL seasons.

“I’m always super-stout on the run,” Tomlinson said. “We got to stop the run. We can’t stop the run, we can’t pass rush. And I want to contribute a lot more to the pass rush this season also.”

To do that, Tomlinson said he had been “leaning out just so I could play for longer, play faster and play multiple, play a little bit more positions out there on the field and just contribute more to the team.”

Minnesota’s rookies are scheduled to report to training camp on July 24 with the veterans following on July 26. The Vikings open their three-game preseason schedule on Aug. 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders and kick off their regular-season slate on Sept. 11 against the Packers.

O’Connell’s most recent game was Super Bowl LVI, in which the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Feb. 13.

“Energetic is probably the biggest thing I would use,” Tomlinson said about O’Connell. “Just that positive vibe Coach KO brings to the building. Just seeing everybody super-excited to come to work every day – happy, excited, just super-energetic.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0