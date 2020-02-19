Dameon Hendricks

Dameon L. Hendricks, 28, La Crosse, was charged Feb. 19 with attempting to flee an officer as a repeat offender. Hendricks drove away from police Feb. 3 instead of stopping for a traffic stop, then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, according to the complete.
Jourdan Vian
Reporter
Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. She can be reached at 608-791-8218.
