D'Angelo Russell excited to get season started, see what Wolves can do

D’Angelo Russell watched the last three seasons as guard Ricky Rubio helped in the development of Donovan Mitchell in Utah and Devin Booker in Phoenix.

Even though he’s a point guard who likes to have the ball in his hands, Russell envisions he and Rubio working together without a hitch the way Rubio did with Mitchell and Booker.

“When you’re a young scorer in the game, you tend to make things harder for yourself at the end of games,” Russell said. “Once teams start making adjustments and start trapping or start denying and making it harder for you, you need a player like that to relieve you.”

The Wolves will likely have no hesitation in playing Rubio and Russell together for significant chunks of time when the season opens Dec. 22. Russell played in 12 games for the Wolves after the trade from Golden State in early February, and he played just one of those games with center Karl-Anthony Towns. Russell mentioned he has been watching a lot of film of Towns’ games to see how he can best complement Towns.

He thinks Towns will come back a stronger player and person after an offseason in which he lost his mother Jacqueline to COVID-19.