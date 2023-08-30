Daniel Whitmore, a seasoned IT manager with a fascination for the unknown, has spent the last 15 years navigating the realms of technology and the occult. From his humble beginnings in the world of information technology to his passionate pursuit of the paranormal, Daniel's unique journey has been marked by a seamless blend of the practical and the mystical.
In 2019, Daniel's path led him to the picturesque city of La Crosse, where he assumed the role of IT Manager at the local public library. His expertise and dedication have transformed the library's digital infrastructure, bringing modern technological conveniences to staff and patrons alike.