Danielle S. Krause, 27, of La Crosse was charged May 9 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Krause violated terms of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing new crimes April 26 when police found .5 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia in her pocket, according to the complaint.

