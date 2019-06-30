The La Crosse Tribune and the La Crosse Public Library Archives have teamed up to produce Dark La Crosse Stories.
There have been nine episodes so far, and each one — complete with original music, historic photographs and newspaper headlines — tells a long-ago tale about our city's sordid past.
The staffs from the newspaper and library have been hard at work in the Tribune's studio to record future episodes. The next one will be online July 9.
We hope you've enjoyed them so far, and be sure to click here to catch up on any past episodes you might have missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.