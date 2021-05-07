Darlington returns to two weekends

Darlington Raceway was strangely busy at the start of the pandemic when the old, country track opened its gates to help NASCAR restart its engines during a hectic stretch of three races in five days.

It was the perfect warmup for a return to two scheduled Cup Series races this season at NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway for the first time since 2004.

Darlington hosts all three of NASCAR’s national series this weekend that closes with the Cup stars celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday. NASCAR then returns in September for the Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend.

It is something of a rebirth for a track that seemed closer to extinction during the 17 years since NASCAR stripped the “Lady In Black” of one of its coveted race dates.

“We’re certainly excited with what’s occurred,” said Kerry Tharp, track president since 2016. “We consider ourselves like the Wrigley Field of NASCAR.”

The track hosted two NASCAR weekends a year from 1960 through 2004 before the Labor Day race was moved to a larger market.