To our family, Dad was the spirit of Christmas. Each year every tree in the yard was covered with shining lights, and his home-crafted herd of life-size birch reindeer welcomed one and all. Inside the house, the decorating continued. Mother put up with him pounding nails right into the walls to put his lights up. No nook or cranny was exempt from his Christmas touch.
Spending Christmas with my family in Amery, Wis., was the most magical event of the year. Traditions abound in our huge family. Since I am the oldest of six children, all with families of our own, chaos and love equally share the spotlight when we celebrate.
When we were young children, after a Christmas Eve feast featuring Mother’s oyster stew and Dad’s home-made ice cream, we kids would go on a “Christmas Walk” looking at neighborhood decorations. When we returned, Santa would have visited leaving heaps of packages under the tree.
When I got my driver’s license, it became “Christmas Ride.” Now, we siblings and our children pile into a stream of cars, and off we go looking for Santa, singing carols, bewitched by enchanting decorations. Somewhere on our ride, Santa is always seen scurrying off a roof, out of a yard, or running down a country road. As many times as I have seen that grand site, it never fails to fill me with wonder and belief, and I am once again a child.
Then it is time for the most splendid part of the evening. For nearly 60 years, we have presented a family Christmas program filled with music, poetry and readings, culminating with our pageant about the greatest story ever told, Jesus’ birth. It began when we were young, and with the births of our own children and now grandchildren, our cast has grown. The honored part of playing baby Jesus always falls to the newest babe in the family.
As director for many years (although the torch recently passed to a talented niece), I’ve been fortunate to see some of the finest theater in the world, but never does it equal our pageant. As the last angel and shepherd exit, the suspense has built to a peak, and it’s gift-opening time. After this wild and wonderful happening, we bundle up and go to church where we celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.
— Darryle Clott of La Crosse
