Dave Trapp: Marijuana addiction

During 2020, out of 40 accidental drug deaths in La Crosse County, 11 were marijuana related (27%).

In 2016, 21% of drug dependency Gundersen Health System hospitalizations (ages 12-24) were for cannabis. For the same age group hospitalized for drug use/abuse, 55.8% were at Gundersen for cannabis abuse, 27% for stimulants, 8% for opioids, 4% for cocaine, and 5-6% for other substances.

What are the Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) numbers today? This gateway drug is a national scandal. Here are excerpts from New York Times reporter Alex Berenson’s 2019 book “Tell Your Children”:

• “The American Journal of Psychiatry (January 2018) showed that people who used cannabis in 2001 were almost three times as likely to use opiates two years later.”

• “In 2012 and 2013, Colorado and Washington legalized marijuana use. There were 45 murders and 30,300 aggravated assaults in 2013 in the two states. In 2017, there were 620 murders and 38,000 assaults (+27%).”

• “In the 2010 Schizophrenic Bulletin, it was found that even though genetics are primary in determining schizophrenia, 27% had Cannabis Use Disorder.”

“After an exhaustive review, the nation’s Academy of Medicine found in 2017 that cannabis use is likely to increase the risk of developing schizophrenia and other psychosis. The higher the use, the greater the risk."

Dave Trapp

Onalaska