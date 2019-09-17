For half a decade at the La Crosse Public Library Archives, David Kranz helped community members, students and professional researchers dig into questions about local history, genealogy and sometimes even Oktoberfest or Riverfes tmedallion hunt clues.

He helped LPL Archives produce the book, "La Crosse Buildings Through Time," by Les Crocker, and discovered and researched a number of events selected for Dark La Crosse productions.

Prior to his time with the LPL Archives, Kranz worked at the South Community Library branch, and before that spent several years working as an editor of periodicals.

He earned a master's degree in library and information studies from UW-Madison in 2015, and in 2018 accepted the position of director of the Southwest Wisconsin Library System.

