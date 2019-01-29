LINCOLN, Neb. — Nobody in the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is going to complain about a Big Ten Conference road win, especially one that came against a desperate opponent.
But Wisconsin’s 62-51 win over Nebraska Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena included plenty of head-scratching play from the Badgers.
Nonetheless, they prevailed to extend their winning streak to four games and match their win total from last season.
Sophomore guard Brad Davison scored 13 points to lead the Badgers (15-6, 7-3 Big Ten), who improved to 5-3 in true road games this season and 7-4 overall away from home.
Senior center Ethan Happ and sophomore forward Nate Reuvers added 10 points apiece to help Wisconsin hand the Cornhuskers (13-8, 3-8) their fourth consecutive defeat.
The Badgers also got some key contributions off the bench from junior guard Brevin Pritzl and senior forward Charlie Thomas, who combined for 13 points overall and 10 after halftime.
Wisconsin, a three-point underdog, wasted a 14-point first-half lead but finished strong.
Nebraska, playing its first game without injured senior forward Isaac Copeland, got 18 points and nine rebounds from junior forward Isaiah Roby.
Senior guard James Palmer Jr. added 14 points for the Cornhuskers, who shot 28.3 percent from the field overall and went 4 of 20 from 3-point range.
Nebraska looked like it was going to get blown out of the gym early in the game but fought back. It showed even more fight after halftime to take the lead.
Glynn Watson Jr. completed a 12-2 run with a three-point play to give the Huskers a 35-32 lead with 15:16 remaining.
But Wisconsin reclaimed the lead with an 8-0 run that began with a 3-pointer by Thomas and included a 3 from Pritzl and a dunk from senior forward Khalil Iverson off a Happ feed.
Davison took over from there, scoring 10 consecutive points for the Badgers. He made a 3-pointer, completed a three-point play, hit a tough turn-around jumper and finished off a drive with a layup that gave Wisconsin a 55-44 lead with 4:35 left.
Nebraska was still within striking distance until Reuvers provided the dagger, a double-clutch 3-pointer late in the shot clock that gave the Badgers a 60-48 lead with 2:19 remaining.
Nebraska shot 23 percent in the first half, averaging 0.68 points per possession, yet still found itself within striking distance.
Wisconsin used a 16-1 run to build a 23-9 cushion, with the Cornhuskers going nearly 8 minutes without a field goal during that stretch.
But Nebraska answered with a 12-2 surge to pull within four with 1:23 left until halftime.
The Badgers were in the midst of a stretch of eight consecutive possessions without a field goal when Pritzl made a 3-pointer from the left corner to end the drought.
