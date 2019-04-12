April 15 La Farge

April 18 at North Crawford

April 23 at Kickapoo

April 25 at Seneca

April 26 Aquinas (home or Copeland Park)

April 29 Weston

April 30 Cashton

May 2 at Ithaca

May 3 Westby

May 6 Wauzeka

May 7 Viroqua

May 9 at La Farge

May 11 De Soto Tourney

May 13 North Crawford

May 16 Kickapoo

May 20 at West Salem

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster.

