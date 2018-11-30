Nov. 30 Seneca
Dec. 7 at Weston
Dec. 13 Ithaca
Dec. 14 at Wauzeka
Dec. 20 at La Farge
Dec. 27-28 Westby Christmas Tourney w/Bangor, Kickapoo, Westby
Jan. 4 North Crawford
Jan. 8 Kickapoo
Jan. 11 at Seneca
Jan. 18 Weston
Jan. 22 Boscobel
Jan. 25 at Ithaca away
Jan. 29 River Ridge
Jan. 31 Wauzeka
Feb. 4 New Lisbon Home
Feb. 8 La Farge
Feb. 12 at Viroqua
Feb. 15 at North Crawford
Feb. 21 at Kickapoo
