De Soto cross country schedule
Aug. 25 at Cashton
Sept. 4 at Westby
Sept. 11 at North Crawford
Sept. 15 at Brookwood
Sept. 20 at Richland Center
Sept. 27 at Kickapoo
Oct. 2 at Boscobel
Oct. 6 at Riverdale
Oct. 11 R/V Conference at North Crawford
