Dec. 4 at Kickapoo
Dec. 7 at Weston
Dec. 13 Ithaca
Dec. 18 Seneca
Dec. 20 Kee
Jan. 3 Wauzeka
Jan. 7 at Brookwood
Jan. 10 La Farge
Jan. 15 at North Crawford
Jan. 18 Weston
Jan. 21 at River Ridge
Jan. 25 at Ithaca
Jan. 28 at Boscobel
Feb. 4 New Lisbon
Feb. 5 at La Farge
Feb. 7 at Seneca
Feb. 12 Kickapoo
Feb. 14 at Wauzeka
