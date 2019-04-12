April 15 at Kickapoo Invite
April 16 at Logan meet
April 23 at North Crawford (small meet)
April 26 at River Ridge Invite
April 30 at Bangor Invite
May 6 at Viroqua Invite
May 7 at Kickapoo (small meet)
May 10 at Boscobel Invite
May 14 at Ridge/Valley Conf. meet at Viroqua
May 16 at Sparta “last chance” invite
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.