Dec. 1 at BRF tourney
Dec. 4 Royall dual
Dec. 8 at La Crosse Logan tourney
Dec. 11 River Ridge/Cassville dual
Dec. 28-29 Bi-State at La Crosse Center
Jan. 5 Kickapoo/La Farge tourney at Kickapoo
Jan. 12 Weston/Ithaca tourney at Weston
Jan. 21 at Cashton dual
Jan. 25 R/V/River duals at North Crawford
Feb. 2 R/V/Scenic/River tourney at De Soto
