CALEDONIA, Minn. — Dean Foltz has mixed feelings about the Christmas of 1950, when he was a U.S. soldier in Korea who struggled to keep his hands warm while on patrol in what then was considered a clean-up action rather than a war.
The 93-year-old native of Mabel, Minn., recalls, bittersweetly, the Christmas care package he received from the Mabel American Legion, a gift he described as the best present that at the same time it turned out to be the worst.
“I got a big box of cookies and candy from the Mabel American Legion,” he wrote in his submission to the Tribune’s Christmas Memories feature. “The best thing in the box was a hand warmer. With the cold weather there, I prized that more than anything in the box, and it was my best present.
“It was also my worst present, as there wasn’t a can of lighter fluid to be found in Korea. I tried regular gas, but it didn’t work. I still have the warmer and still have cold hands, but I have a warm place in my heart for the Mabel Legion for their thoughts and fine present — even if I have never used it for 68 years,” Foltz wrote, and adding a Merry Christmas wish to members of American Legion Post 299 in Mabel.
Although Foltz searched high and low in the comfortable home he and Henrietta, his bride of 67 years, occupy in Caledonia, he wasn’t able to put his hands on the warmer. But he recalled that he had used it after all, for snowmobiling, and lost it.
“Our hands were cold over there,” he said during an interview in the warmth of his living room the other day. “We were outside all winter.”
But without fuel for the warmer, he said, “it was worthless. We were out in the boonies there, and we didn’t have nothin’.”
Foltz displayed a couple of items from the war he had stored away, including a gas mask and his dog tags. He pointed out the piece of rubber around the edge of the dog tags and explained, “These came off radiator hoses from wrecked trucks over there on the battleground. We’d cut these down to fit your dog tags so they wouldn’t rattle at night.”
Having been married before he pulled duty in Korea, Foltz displayed how he had put his photo on one side of a dog tag and Henrietta’s on the other.
“I went through a lot in the Korean War. That was not really called a war back then, but a clean-up operation — but it was a war, just as bad as World War II,” said Foltz, who served two years in Korea and also was in the reserves for three years.
“They killed a lot of young people there. When they (North Koreans and Chinese) went through there, they took men, women, kids. I’ve seen them buried in ditches, and they’d cover ’em with a little dirt, with their arms stickin’ out. And animals would dig ’em up, and you’d see bones stickin’ out of the dirt,” Foltz said.
“We were following behind the North Koreans. We chased ’em up through Seoul. I remember going through Seoul; there were no civilians — none. In that whole big city, they were either hiding out or in the houses and didn’t dare to come out,” he said.
Foltz served in the merchant marines for six years before being drafted into the Army. Almost 34,000 Americans died in battle and more than 3,000 perished from illness, accidents and other nonbattle causes for a total U.S. death count of 36,914.
“The officers were scared they could get it, too. It was a bad war,” Foltz said. “A lot of the kids, they looked too young. I was 26, and they were maybe 16, 17.”
When Foltz left the service, he bought several school buses and went into business for himself.
“Henrietta drove one, and we hired guys for the other ones, till I finally sold ’em. We had those for years,” he said. “Then I went into developing property after that. I did quite a few of them, in Winona, Rushford, Caledonia.”
He balked when asked whether he had any other Christmas memories, such as worst present he ever gave Henrietta or vice versa, saying, “We never gave each other too much presents.
“She got everything she wanted, anyway — let’s put it that way,” he said, as Henrietta’s eyebrow seemed to arch a bit, even though she didn’t challenge him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.