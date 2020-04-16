Deanne Sczepanski: Coronavirus and the wages of sin

When we read in the Old Testament of the Bible about the plagues God sent to the people, it becomes clear as to why he would send us coronavirus.

Not God-sent? How else would this disease spread to six continents in six weeks?

God sent plagues of locusts, frogs, blood in the rivers, leprosy and gnats to try to get the people to repent of their wicked ways. They did, temporarily, but it wouldn't be long before the worshiping false gods again.

God had hand-crafted each of us, walks with us every day on this earth, hoping we will live as he wishes us to so that someday we may enjoy paradise forever. But we must repent and reject the false gods we are worshiping.

God has blessed this country abundantly. He expects us to follow his laws, which are for our own good. Go to church, learn his commandments, read the Bible and trust him.

As country music artist Lee Greenwood sings, "Wash her pretty face, dry her eyes and then God bless America again."

Deanne Sczapanski,

Whitehall

