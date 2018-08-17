NISSWA, Minn. — In their first debate since winning their parties’ nominations, Minnesota’s candidates for governor disagreed Friday on health care, school vouchers and other issues, but they did so genially and without insults.
U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, the DFL candidate, and Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, who won Tuesday’s Republican primary, set the stage for a fall campaign that reflects their parties’ broad policy differences. The two also squared off for their first televised debate Friday night on TPT’s “Almanac.”
Their most stark dispute came in response to questions about the effect of the state’s income and property taxes on economic development.
“We simply tax much more than any state around us,” Johnson said, pledging that he’d cut taxes as governor.
“He just closed the door on any potential negotiation,” Walz said, adding that a governor can’t allow himself to be locked into “a box that does not allow you ideologically to have that discussion.”
Earlier, in response to a question about how to fund improvements in transportation infrastructure, Walz said that he was open to an increase in the state gas tax. He did not specify an amount.
The candidates also parted ways on single-payer health care that could be based on Medicare and veterans’ care. Walz indicated support while Johnson did not.
Walz, a public school teacher, rejected the idea of school vouchers that would allow parents to remove their children from failing schools. Johnson said he’d give parents “complete choice,” including allowing them in some circumstances to remove staff from failing schools or move to open charter schools instead.
There were areas of agreement. Both said they back oil pipelines and mining.
They also found common ground on the need to repair dysfunction in the Legislature. Walz nodded when his rival lamented chaos and closed-door meetings among lawmakers.
The pair applauded each other’s opening statements and vowed to conduct campaigns free of harsh commentary. And Walz laughed heartily when Johnson said the state’s leaders shouldn’t get paid if they can’t produce a budget on time, then joked that his wife wouldn’t agree.
As the 90-minute debate concluded, both candidates were asked to define the biggest differences and agreements between them.
“Jeff is an honorable man,” Walz said. They disagree, he said, on their attitudes about government’s role. Walz said he believes that “things can be done in the common good.”
Johnson complimented Walz and said, “The big picture is that I believe that in pretty much every case individuals are going to make better decisions than government.”
More than 300 people listened attentively but applauded Johnson and Walz sparingly.
Later Friday, the two met inside a St. Paul TV studio to discuss some of the same issues and answer questions on “Almanac” about immigration, diversity and guns.
Johnson, who has pushed for a pause on refugee resettlement, singled out the city of St. Cloud, saying there is a significant concern about costs of refugee resettlement to cities and counties. Walz disagreed, arguing that refugees add to economic growth.
When asked if he would favor a program like Dayton’s that would encourage hiring more people of color, Johnson said no. “We are so hyper-focused on the color of someone’s skin,” he said.
But Walz said government leadership should reflect the state’s growing diversity, adding that “everything we do should be seen through that equity lens.”
While the candidates agreed that there is a real urban-rural divide and that there are problems with local government aid, they disagreed on most everything else.
“We get along well,” Walz said at one point when TPT’s Cathy Wurzer and Eric Eskola commented on the two rivals having fun.
