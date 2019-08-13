Debrian A. Hayes, 23, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 13 with substantial battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. Hayes hit a woman in the head several times, leaving her bleeding, June 9 after entering her home without her permission, according to the complaint. When Hayes was located by police Aug. 7, he ran away before being arrested, police say.
