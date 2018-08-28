A fatal crash occurred on Interstate 90-94 Aug. 24 east of New Lisbon. Two fatalities and two injuries resulted from the crash.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation report, a “Cadillac Escalade was travelling eastbound on 90/94 east at milepost 64 when the vehicle drifted into the median narrowly missing the guardrail. The vehicle then continued parallel along the guardrail and vaulted off the incline of the Welch Prairie Road overpass. The vehicle struck the overpass bridge before coming to rest.”
The driver and passenger of the Cadillac sustained fatal injuries. The driver is identified as Edward Grzesik, 81, and the passenger is identified as Shirlyn Grzesik, 73. Both were from St. Charles, Illinois, and were wearing seat belts at the time the crash occurred.
Two other people were injured in the crash.
New Lisbon Fire and EMS, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department and the Juneau County Highway Department assisted with emergency support.
