The following students were chosen as the December Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:

6th grade

  • Stephen McCuddin, son of Nicole Blank and Matthew McCuddin
  • Keenan Eisermann, son of Steve and Miranda Eisermann
  • Jozie Collins, daughter of Chad and Kelley Collins

7th grade

  • Vong Yang, son of Cher and Bee Yang
  • Lucas Strauss, son of Eric and Sabrina Strauss
  • Isabell Keeney, daughter of Ryan and Audra Keeney

8th grade

  • Owen Bringe, son of James and Kendra Bringe
  • Shelby Ryan, daughter of Erin Ryan and Dustin Ryan
  • Carter Dobkoski, son of Andy and Tracy Dobkoski

