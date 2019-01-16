The following students were chosen as the December Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
6th grade
- Stephen McCuddin, son of Nicole Blank and Matthew McCuddin
- Keenan Eisermann, son of Steve and Miranda Eisermann
- Jozie Collins, daughter of Chad and Kelley Collins
7th grade
- Vong Yang, son of Cher and Bee Yang
- Lucas Strauss, son of Eric and Sabrina Strauss
- Isabell Keeney, daughter of Ryan and Audra Keeney
8th grade
- Owen Bringe, son of James and Kendra Bringe
- Shelby Ryan, daughter of Erin Ryan and Dustin Ryan
- Carter Dobkoski, son of Andy and Tracy Dobkoski
