Hunters and wildlife observers planning fall and winter outdoor activities in Monroe County are reminded deer baiting and feeding are prohibited.
Department of Natural Resources conservation warden Matt Modjeski, who serves Monroe County, said the ban on deer baiting and feeding was implemented December 2017 as a tool to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease, a fatal and highly contagious deer disease. Bans on baiting and feeding are established within a geographic range of any confirmed CWD case.
“In order to protect the state’s natural resources − in this case, our white-tail deer population − it is important to know and to follow the baiting and feeding bans in Monroe County,” Modjeski said. “Baiting and feeding encourages deer to congregate and have direct contact, thereby increasing the chances of spreading this fatal disease within the herd.”
Fines for feeding deer in a prohibited area are significant, Modjeski said.
If the bait container is under five gallons, the citation is a minimum $343.50. For containers between five and 25 gallons, the citation starts at $544.50, and it starts at $745.50 for more than 25 gallons. The maximum in all categories is $1,000.
Modjeski said it remains lawful for feeders for birds and other small mammals.
“However, feeders for these smaller animals and birds must be within 50 yards of the home and at a height a deer cannot access,” he said.
The 2019 archery and crossbow deer seasons begin Sept. 14, followed by a few special seasons for physically challenged and youth. The gun-deer season starts Nov. 23 and runs through Dec. 1, followed by the muzzle loader and antlerless hunts.
There are 56 CWD-affected counties in Wisconsin. To see the deer baiting and feeding regulations for all counties and learn more about CWD, visit: https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/hunt/bait.html
