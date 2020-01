Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Delamonte E.L. Hill, 18, La Crescent, Minn., was charged Jan. 9 with strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery intending bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Hill put his hand around a woman’s neck and squeezed, slammed her head against a door window and punched her, according to the criminal complaint.