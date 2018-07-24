The La Crosse County Democratic Party will celebrate the grand opening of its downtown La Crosse office at 115 Fifth Ave. S. from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Martha Laning, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, will join other guests, including U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling and state Assembly Rep. Steve Doyle.
The office will provide support for local and state Democratic candidates. Campaign literature for candidates is available, and several other items, including hand fans, T-shirts, buttons, bumper stickers and bracelets, are available for a small donation.
