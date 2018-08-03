Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers is in the midst of an extensive dental department renovation, which began in mid-June.
The renovation is scheduled for completion by November. The renovation will address structural changes needed to accommodate evolving technology, equipment and patient care needs. This includes adding a specialty room to accommodate wheelchair and bariatric patients, a restructure for computer systems and general updates to the facility and equipment. No square footage will be added to the already existing space.
The dental department will remain operational throughout the renovation and appointments will be held as scheduled. Market & Johnson was chosen as the general contractor for the project.
This renovation will add a specialty dental operatory. This operatory will be equipped with a wheelchair recliner, allowing patients to be reclined back to the optimum position to be treated, while remaining in their wheelchair during care. The wheelchair recliner will also have a bench available to accommodate bariatric patients.
The current dental facility at Scenic Bluffs was originally built in 1999, with an expansion in 2007, to bring the total number of operatories to 14. The original facility, however, was not updated in the 2007 renovation.
Scenic Bluffs’ dental department provides preventive, restorative and urgent care services at two clinic sites in Cashton and Viroqua. Scenic Bluffs is one of the few dental providers in the area that accepts Medicaid insurance for dental services.
Patients served include those in Vernon, Crawford, Monroe and La Crosse counties with priority services going to children.
For more information on the dental department at Scenic Bluffs, or to schedule an appointment, call Scenic Bluffs at 608-654-5100.
For more information, visit Scenic Bluffs online at www.scenic bluffs.org.
