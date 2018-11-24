MINNEAPOLIS — Late last summer, Aaron Rodgers inched forward in an oversized chair in the living room of a house near Lambeau Field. The armrests were a bit too high for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s liking, but that wasn’t the reason for his shift toward the front of his seat.
Rather, Rodgers was attempting to emphasize a point about how sometimes, at age 34 and in his 14th NFL season, his frustrations can get the best of him — whether that’s barking at a young receiver for running an imprecise route or making an incorrect adjustment (as would happen several times this season), or publicly questioning coach Mike McCarthy’s offensive game plan (as he would do after the team’s Week 4 win over Buffalo, about a month after the conversation).
“Sometimes you feel like holding up a sign that says, ‘I … I just want to win,’” Rodgers said that afternoon. “I. JUST. WANT. TO. WIN. I just care about winning.”
Much to Rodgers’ irritation, the Packers (4-5-1) enter their Sunday Night Football showdown with the 5-4-1 Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, having not done enough this season. They’ve yet to win on the road (0-5), and if they don’t beat the Vikings, their chances of making the playoffs will be next to nil.
A second consecutive playoff-less season — this time with Rodgers starting every game, as opposed to last year, when he missed nine-plus games with a broken right collarbone — will likely lead to a coaching change as well.
Whatever happens to the Packers the rest of this year, they won’t have won enough to accomplish Rodgers’ annual goal for the regular season (earn homefield advantage in the playoffs, having never played an NFC Championship Game at home in his previous 10 seasons as the starter) and he won’t have played well enough to put them in better position.
At the same time, Rodgers admitted the disappointment of how the season has unfolded so far hasn’t prevented him from appreciating one important reality: Despite the painful left knee injury he suffered in the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against Chicago — before rallying his team for a 24-23 victory after facing a 20-point third-quarter deficit — he’s made every start and been there for his team, even with the mixed results.
“This has been one of the more satisfying years that I’ve had as far as pride in my performance,” Rodgers explained. “Now, I mean that in that the pain and the discomfort I was in for a seven- or eight- week stretch, I’m glad I played through it. Because one of the regrets I have is not putting my body on the line for the team in a situation where I feel like something special could come out of it. So in that way, I’m very proud that I’ve started the first 10 games and not missed any time.”
The Packers rank a middling 13th in scoring at 24.7 points per game, while the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and the Rams are all averaging more than 35 points a game.
“If you’re scoring 24.7 points a game and other teams are scoring 35, there’s a disparity there,” offensive coordinator Joe Phlibin acknowledged. “As I said to the team, we kind of established 30 points as a goal. And we showed them the whole season on a little graph (how) we’ve got to find a way, in these next six weeks, to get above that. We’ve only done it twice and we won both those games and we’ve been in an awful lot of close games. It’s not that far.
“I have a lot of faith and confidence that we can get there. But obviously, time is ticking. It’s late November and we’ve got a very important game against a good opponent. But we’ve got to score more points. Period.”
Why hasn’t it happened? Ask No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams that question, and he ticks off several obvious answers, from Rodgers’ knee injury reducing his mobility to No. 2 and No. 3 receivers Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion, hamstring, sports hernia) missing multiple games, forcing rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and J’Mon Moore to play more than the team would prefer.
“He’s put up with a lot this season,” Adams said of Rodgers. “Week 1, he got hurt — and it’s a significant injury, not only for his position, but his play style. So he’s had to battle through that, being limited in his mobility — which he’s not a fan of. He likes to escape and be able to extend plays, so he’s had to deal with that. And two, he’s had his guys go down — Cobb having the hammy, G-Mo getting hurt as well, getting new guys in there in the middle of the season. It’s difficult. He’s been trying to learn these guys on the fly as well do everything else. He’s got a lot on his plate.”
Asked if it’s easy to tell the difference in Rodgers’ body language when he’s upset with himself instead of someone else, Adams smiled and said simply, “One hundred percent. I won’t put in the article why or how, but it’s clear.”
