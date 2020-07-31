Devy Schams

×
Devyn M. Schams, 19, La Crosse, was charged July 30 with burglary, felony bail jumping, theft, resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Schams entered a West Salem home June 14 and took more than a $1,000 cash, then rode a bike away from an officer July 22 and tried to hide under a vehicle, according to the complaint.
Jourdan Vian
Reporter
Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. She can be reached at 608-791-8218.
