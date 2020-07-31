Devy Schams

Devyn M. Schams, 19, La Crosse, was charged July 30 with burglary, felony bail jumping, theft, resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Schams entered a West Salem home June 14 and took more than a $1,000 cash, then rode a bike away from an officer July 22 and tried to hide under a vehicle, according to the complaint.