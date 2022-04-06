Dia de los Muertos event returns in October

In October of 2021, McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with local organizations and businesses, presented the first annual Driftless Region Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event at Keewaydin Farm in rural Viola.

Plans are in the works to hold the second annual event at Keewaydin Farm, Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 7 p.m. The event receives promotional support from the Consulate of Mexico office in Milwaukee and the staff attend the event as well.

Library Director Trina Erickson said between 500 and 600 people came to last year’s event. “It was astounding.”

Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon said more than 50 volunteers, about half of whom have a personal connection with Mexico, are helping with the event which has free admission. She said this year’s “ofrenda” will honor and remember environmental activists who have passed away. In addition, there will be a community mural, food trucks (there will be a charge for the food), six different artist exhibits and workshop stations, bilingual story time, musicians and fireworks.

More information can be found at the library’s website, www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org and the Viroqua-based Mexican Folk Art Collective’s website, www.folkartcollective.com. Information in Spanish is available by contacting the Mexican Folk Arts Collective, the email address is provided on that website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.