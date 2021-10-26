Diabetes management session Nov. 4 in Mauston

Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston is hosting a Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes event Thursday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.
The medical center’s diabetes education team will discuss how to manage diabetes through diet, medication, glucose monitoring and stress management. The team will also answer questions.
For more information about he program, call 608-847-1846.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today