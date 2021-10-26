 Skip to main content
Diabetes management session Nov. 4 in Mauston

Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston is hosting a Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes event Thursday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.

The medical center’s diabetes education team will discuss how to manage diabetes through diet, medication, glucose monitoring and stress management. The team will also answer questions.

For more information about he program, call 608-847-1846.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

