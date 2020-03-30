Dicey picks

All-Decade teams are a dicey proposition. Some all-time greats never made such a team because of, basically, bad timing.

Maybe they broke into the NFL in mid-decade, such as Curtis Martin in 1995 or Fred Dean 20 years earlier. Both are Hall of Famers without ever making an All-Decade squad.

Others happened to play in an era jam-packed with stars at their positions. Some had injury-interrupted careers. They also made it into the Canton shrine without All-Decade recognition.

Next Monday, the Hall of Fame and the NFL will announce the roster for the 2010-19 span. Voters were asked to select a first-team and a second-team as follows: six players for each squad at linebacker; four at running back, wide receiver, tackle, guard, defensive end and defensive tackle; three at safety and cornerback; two at quarterback, center, defensive back (a nod to nickel backs), placekicker, punter, kick returner and punt returner; and one offensive flex player (a nod to versatility).

Here’s how one voter filled out the ballot — with lots of alterations during the process. Starting, naturally, with quarterback, which in the past decade became the focal point of every NFL franchise.

Quarterback