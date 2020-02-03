Dieter Kurtenbach: Shanahan — conservative and timid — will have to wear 49ers' Super Bowl collapse

Sunday's 20-10 scoreline won't be emblazoned on t-shirts, but the loss should be worn by the 49ers' head coach.

Maybe it's just bad luck, and, of course, it isn't all on the coach — he only calls the plays, the players must execute. His quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, was flustered in the fourth quarter behind an offensive line that broke down. The Niners' defense — which was controlling the contest — shattered. But Shanahan is the common denominator of two of the more shocking fourth-quarter collapses in Super Bowl history.

In Shanahan's seven career fourth-quarter drives as an offensive play-caller, his offenses are yet to score a point. On Sunday, the 49ers' first two punts of the contest arrived on their first two drives of the fourth quarter. The Chiefs took the subsequent drives and turned their 20-10 deficit into a 24-20 lead.

And yet, still, San Francisco had a chance to win the game late. They had the ball, down four, with 2:44 to play. The Niners mustered only seven plays and barely crossed midfield, turning the ball over on downs and handing the victory to Kansas City, who added another touchdown to the scoreboard when merely a first down or two would have sufficed.

"We didn't take our opportunities," George Kittle said. "I could give you every cliche in the book — we just didn't get it done."