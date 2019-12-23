You are the owner of this article.
DNR schedules First Day Hikes Jan. 1
DNR schedules First Day Hikes Jan. 1

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' State Park System is once again hosting First Day Hikes on New Year's Day at 14 state properties across the state.

It's the ninth year Wisconsin has participated in the nationwide First Day Hikes campaign. Last year, 1,150 participants hiked 2,902 miles at 10 different Wisconsin state park properties on New Year's Day.

Locally, hikes are scheduled for Buckhorn State Park (1-2:30 p.m.), Devil's Lake State Park (3:30-5:30 p.m.), Mirror Lake State Park (noon to 2 p.m.) and Big Roche A Cri State Park (1-2:30 p.m.).

A 2020 Wisconsin state park admission sticker is required for entrance to most parks  and will be on sale at property offices.

