The Wisconsin State Park System is once again hosting First Day Hikes on New Year's Day.
First Day Hikes will be condcuted at 10 state properties, including Buckhorn State Park (Necedah), Devil's Lake State Park (Baraboo), Perrot State Park (Trempealeau) and Mirror Lake State Park (Lake Delton).
This is the eighth year Wisconsin has participated in the nationwide First Day Hikes campaign. On Jan. 1, 2018, 373 participants hiked 1,023 miles at 14 different Wisconsin state park properties. That first day of January was a bitter cold day and three of the events were cancelled due to sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills.
The park system plans on again using the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Twitter social media platform to alert people when an event has to be cancelled due to inclement weather. Event visitors are encouraged to post photos on their Twitter and Instagram accounts using the hashtag #OutWiGo, the park system's new initiative − pronounced "Out-We-Go" − to promote activity and good health through the great outdoors.
A 2019 Wisconsin state park admission sticker is required for entrance to most parks for the events and will be on sale at park offices.
