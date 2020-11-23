Document requirements for ID cards

Monroe County Register of Deeds Deb Brandt reminds citizens to be prepared when renewing their driver’s license or ID or upgrading to a REAL ID-compliant card. The Division of Motor Vehicles Department sends renewal notification letters out to citizens, along with a list of several items that must be provided, including a valid unexpired U.S. Passport or a certified copy of the applicant’s birth certificate.

Brandt said that her top priority is to “serve the public in an efficient manner while navigating through the various levels of government.” She said the Register of Deeds office has been using special blue security paper when issuing vital records such as birth, death and marriage certificates, for nearly 20 years.

“If your record is not on the 8 ½” x 11” blue security paper with the raised seals in both bottom corners, chances are it is not a certified copy,” she said.

Brandt said it’s now easier to obtain certified copies of birth certificates, regardless of where in Wisconsin a person was born. Statewide issuance of birth certificates started in January 2017.

“This process allows you to visit the Register of Deeds Office here in Monroe County, and in approximately 10-15 minutes you will be able to leave our office with a certified copy of your birth certificate,” Brandt said.