Document requirements for ID cards

Monroe County Register of Deeds Deb Brandt reminds citizens to be prepared when renewing their driver’s license or ID or upgrading to a REAL ID-compliant card. The Division of Motor Vehicles Department sends renewal notification letters out to citizens, along with a list of several items that must be provided, including a valid unexpired U.S. Passport or a certified copy of the applicant’s birth certificate.
Brandt said that her top priority is to “serve the public in an efficient manner while navigating through the various levels of government.” She said the Register of Deeds office has been using special blue security paper when issuing vital records such as birth, death and marriage certificates, for nearly 20 years.
“If your record is not on the 8 ½” x 11” blue security paper with the raised seals in both bottom corners, chances are it is not a certified copy,” she said.
Brandt said it’s now easier to obtain certified copies of birth certificates, regardless of where in Wisconsin a person was born. Statewide issuance of birth certificates started in January 2017.
“This process allows you to visit the Register of Deeds Office here in Monroe County, and in approximately 10-15 minutes you will be able to leave our office with a certified copy of your birth certificate,” Brandt said.
Each person who is requesting a birth certificate must fill out an application form and provide proper identification. The cost of a certified copy of a birth certificate is $20.
Individuals who have changed their name due to a marriage and are applying for a REAL ID-compliant card must also provide a certified copy of the marriage certificate.
“As a reminder, statewide issuance of all marriage certificates is also now available through the Register of Deeds Office,” Brandt said “If the marriage took place anywhere in the state of Wisconsin after the year 1907, we can issue that marriage certificate for you.”
REAL ID driver’s license and ID card applicants without an unexpired U.S. passport in their current name must be prepared to provide the proper documentation at the DMV Office to support each change of name from birth to the present date.
The same rules apply when renewing a commercial driver license.
The Monroe County Register of Deeds Office is located in the county administrative building at 202 South K Street, Room 2 in Sparta. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For same day in-person-requests for vital records, appointments are encouraged by calling 608-269-8716. Applicants can also electronically request birth and marriage certificates or mail a completed application form to the Register of Deeds Office.
For more information on how to request a vital record, visit the Monroe County Register of Deeds website at co.monroe.wi.us and choose the “I WANT TO” tab.
