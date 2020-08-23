Don Foy: Corrupt Godzillas calling E.T. ugly

I’ve been seeing online surveys with titles like “Official Democrat Corruption Accountability Survey." Sure, the Democrats have warts, but the Republican Party calling the Democrats corrupt is like Godzilla calling E.T. a big, ugly monster. Remember the Iraq War? No weapons of mass destruction, but nice for Halliburton, vice-president Dick Cheney’s company, which got a $7 billion contract for which no one else was allowed to bid.

Since then, conservative judges and Republican legislators have institutionalized corruption. Here in Wisconsin, after the John Doe investigation was halted by the conservative state Supreme Court, donations big money organizations could make to political candidates increased enormously, so today you have to pay to play. Consider the voter I.D. laws: eyewitnesses to their planning reported Republican legislators gleeful about how they would cut down on Democratic votes. In addition, Republican legislators, in secret, so severely gerrymandered the state’s legislative districts that in 2018, though 53% of all votes cast for assembly persons were Democratic, Republicans took 64% of the seats. And don’t forget the “Lame Duck” legislation, a sour-grapes move by Republicans that slashed Gov. Evers’ powers before he was sworn in.