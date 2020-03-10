You are the owner of this article.
Don Vitcenda & Shirley to perform at Terrace Heights
The public is invited to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston on Monday, March 30 at 2 p.m. for a performance by Don Vitcenda & Shirley. 

The duo will perform top hits from the 1950s through the 1980s.

This event is free and open to the public; however, space is limited. To reserve your seat today, call 608-847-2377.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

